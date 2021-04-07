Illinois reports 3,790 coronavirus cases, 28 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 3,790 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 28 additional deaths.

The cases were among 80,628 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.1 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,265,457 cases and 21,423 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,710 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 386 needing intensive care and 184 on ventilators.