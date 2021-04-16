Illinois reports 3,866 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,866 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 21 additional deaths.

The cases were among 93,602 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also reported 166,885 vaccine doses were administered Thursday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,296,381 cases and 21,630 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,058 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 468 needing intensive care and 205 on ventilators.