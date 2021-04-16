Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 3,866 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
Study finds vaccines carry less risk of blood clots than the coronavirus itself

Dr. Shikha Jain from the University of Illinois at Chicago talks about why the virus itself poses more of a blood clot risk than vaccines.

CHICAGO - Public health officials on Friday announced another 3,866 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 21 additional deaths.

The cases were among 93,602 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also reported 166,885 vaccine doses were administered Thursday.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,296,381 cases and 21,630 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 2,058 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 468 needing intensive care and 205 on ventilators.