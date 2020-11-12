Illinois reports 12,702 new cases of COVID-19, 43 more deaths

article

Public health officials Thursday announced another 12,702 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 43 additional deaths.

The cases were among 100,617 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last day.

The seven-day testing positivity rate average climbed again to 12.6%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday night, 5,258 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 956 needing intensive care and 438 on ventilators.

