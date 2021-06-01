Illinois reports 401 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 401 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 8 additional deaths.

The cases were among 24,273 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.6 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,382,587 cases and 22,835 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,031 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 284 needing intensive care and 162 on ventilators.