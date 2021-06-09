Illinois reports 408 coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Public health officials on Wednesday announced another 408 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 23 additional deaths.

The cases were among 41,758 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,386,262 cases and 22,997 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 797 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 209 needing intensive care and 109 on ventilators.