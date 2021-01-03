Illinois reports 4,469 new cases of COVID-19, 81 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,469 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 979,821 cases, including 16,755 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,465 specimens for a total 13,482,117.

As of Saturday night, 3,817 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 798 patients were in the ICU and 462 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021 is 8.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021 is 9.6%