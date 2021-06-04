Illinois reports 626 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Public health officials on Friday announced another 626 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 15 additional deaths.

The cases were among 65,300 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 1.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,384,365 cases and 22,880 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 901 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 247 needing intensive care and 140 on ventilators.