Residents form union over rent hike near Obama Presidential Center

Tenants at Chaney Braggs Apartments, at 65th Street and Stony Island Avenue, held a rally Thursday morning, protesting possible rent increases and the threat of losing their homes as construction continues at the Obama Presidential Center a few blocks away.

Residents say a California investor wants to buy the building and either gut and rehab it or demolish it.

According to tenants, the buyer is offering a $2,000 cash payment for each family to move out.

Most tenants currently pay $700 to $800 a month in rent, and many have lived in the building for 30 or even 40 years. The proposed deal has left families worried about finding another affordable place in Woodlawn.

Who is the new buyer?:

Tenants say the buyer is from California, but as of Thursday, they have not received more details or a name. We are working to confirm the identity and plans of the prospective buyer.

Will rents go up? :

According to residents, the expectation is that rents could double or become unaffordable if the sale goes through.

The buyer has not released details about future rent prices. We have reached out to the buyer’s representatives for more information.

What’s the city doing about it:

Tenants say they have contacted city and state officials for help. So far, they have not received a response.

We are waiting for comment from city leaders about any possible intervention or protections for tenants.

Families are fighting to stay:

Many residents have lived at Chaney Braggs Apartments for decades. After the previous landlord abandoned the building two years ago, tenants formed a union to keep services running and maintain the property.

The building was once owned by a nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing and community stability, but those protections are no longer in place.

What's next:

No sale has been finalized. Tenants say they will keep organizing to protect their homes and are watching for updates from local officials and the buyer.

We are monitoring for any changes to the status of the building or further offers to tenants.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available about the sale, the buyer’s plans, and possible city action.

