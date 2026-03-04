College basketball: Which teams from Illinois could make the NCAA Tournament?

At least two teams from Illinois have made the NCAA Tournament since the 2021 tournament.

Last year, it was the Fighting Illini and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. This year, there are a few more possibilities.

Here are the teams that could join the Illini in the March Madness brackets.

What we know:

The Fighting Illini are in. Their resume speaks for itself, having wins over Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Iowa.

Other familiar March names like Northwestern and Loyola won’t factor into this equation. The Ramblers have endured a tough year, while the Wildcats have improved but would need to win the Big Ten Tournament to go dancing.

The more compelling question is which mid-major team will join the Illini in the bracket?

SIU-Edwardsville

By right of having gone dancing last season, the Cougars have a good shot of returning to the Tournament.

However, it won’t be easy.

SIU-E is one of five teams in the Ohio Valley Conference with at least 19 wins this season. Tennessee State and UT Martin both have 20 on the year.

Winning the OVC Tournament will be a challenge. The one advantage that SIU-E has here is that the Cougars have already done it. They know what it takes to get to the dance.

Bradley

After the dust settled after a wild final few weeks of the regular season for the Missouri Valley Conference, Bradley emerged as the No. 2 seed in the MVC Tournament.

This bodes well for the Braves, but they have their work cut out for them in St. Louis. BU has lost to UIC, Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso this season. Bradley will have to face one or a mix of those teams on the way to the MVC title game, where you’d assume MVC regular-season champion Belmont will await.

What works for Bradley is head coach Brian Wardle knows how to win in the MVC Tournament, only getting turned away by Drake the last handful of years.

This young Bradley team doesn’t have to worry about a Darian DeVries or Ben McCollum-coached Bulldogs team looming.

UIC

The Flames are a tough team to figure out.

They clawed their way to a top-five finish in the MVC, which included an eight-game winning streak. They swept Bradley and Illinois State.

But, UIC has struggled against Valparaiso, Belmont and Murray State.

When Rob Ehsan’s team is on a roll, not many MVC teams can cool them off. The main question for UIC is: Can they win in the MVC Tournament?

Last season, they found a rapport heading into the MVC Tournament but Valpo sent the Flames packing 67-50. This year, they need to prove they’re taking the next step.

DePaul

You can’t ignore the Blue Demons.

They’re hitting their stride at the right time, having won their last three Big East road games and being on the cusp of a bye in the Big East Tournament.

DePaul is no longer the hunted. They’re hunting the lower half of the Big East, but would need to win the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden to make the NCAA Tournament. The Demons don’t have much of a case for an at-large bid.

That elusive March Madness bid might not materialize this season. But, it could materialize very soon under Chris Holtmann.

Illinois State

ISU was expected to be next in line.

This year’s preseason MVC favorite, Illinois State looked to capitalize on a 22-win season in 2024-2025 that ended with a CBI championship.

This year fell short of an MVC regular-season title, but ISU still swept Murray State while splitting with Bradley and Belmont. Four ISU players average double figures in scoring, showing their depth.

However, they’ve also gotten swept by UIC, and have losses to SIU-Carbondale, Indiana State and Evansville.

Illinois State is one of the five best teams in the MVC. The Redbirds will have a chance to claim their first men's basketball title since the 2001-02 season. They just need to put it all together and catch some fire in St. Louis.