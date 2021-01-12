Illinois reports 6,642 new cases of COVID-19, 117 additional deaths

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 6,642 new cases of COVID-19 along with 117 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 1,040,168 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois and the state’s death toll now stands at 17,743, health officials said.

More than 90,000 coronavirus tests were processed in Illinois labs the past 24 hours, health officials said. The state’s average positivity rate over the last week is now at 7.5%.

As of Monday night, 3,553 people statewide were hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, with 757 of those patients in the ICU and 409 on ventilators.