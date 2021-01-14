Illinois reports 6,652 new coronavirus cases, 88 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,652 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,052,682.

Public health officials also reported 88 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 17,928.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 118,036 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13 is 6.8%.

Public health officials report 3,511 people were hospitalized late Wednesday with COVID-19, with 742 patients in intensive care units and 382 patients on ventilators.