Illinois reports 6,652 new coronavirus cases, 88 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 6,652 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,052,682.

Public health officials also reported 88 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 17,928.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 118,036 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13 is 6.8%.

Public health officials report 3,511 people were hospitalized late Wednesday with COVID-19, with 742 patients in intensive care units and 382 patients on ventilators.