Illinois reports 77,246 new COVID-19 cases this week: IDPH

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths since this past week.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,021,302 cases, including 27,435 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Since Dec. 17, laboratories have reported 1,176,096 specimens for a total of 43,209,451. As of last night, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16-22, 2021 is 6.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 16-22, 2021 is 8.6%.

A total of 18,853,953 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, IDPH reports. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,827 doses. Since Friday, December 17, 2021, 388,453 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

IDPH said Illinois COVID data will not update Friday through Sunday. Updates will resume on Monday.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found on the IDPH website.