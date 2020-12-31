Illinois reports 8,009 new coronavirus cases, 133 deaths

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported more than 8,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 133 additional deaths.

In total, the state has had 963,389 cases of the virus and 16,490 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, labs have processed 99,426 coronavirus tests.

As of Wednesday night, 4,093 people were hospitalized across Illinois with the virus. Of those, 837 patients were in the ICU and 496 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 7.7 percent.