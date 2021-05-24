Illinois reports 933 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Public health officials on Monday announced another 933 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 10 additional deaths.

The cases were among 33,010 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.2 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,376,411 cases and 22,633 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 1,393 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 334 needing intensive care and 180 on ventilators.