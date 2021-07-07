Illinois reports zero COVID-19 related deaths for first time in a year

For the first time in more than a year, Illinois went a full day without any COVID-19 related deaths.

The Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday.

That hasn't happened since March 2020 around the time Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered a lockdown.

The Daily Herald reports that according to the CDC, Illinois ranks seventh among the 50 states in the total number of COVID-19 deaths. California is number one, followed by New York, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.