River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:15 PM CST, Kenosha County

Illinois Republicans push back after Pritzker asks supreme court to reinstate mask mandate for schools

Coronavirus
School mask mandate: Illinois Republicans push back after Pritzker takes mandate to supreme court

Republicans are pushing back after Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked the state supreme court to reinstate a mask mandate for schools.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Republicans are pushing back after Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked the state supreme court to reinstate a mask mandate for schools.

Illinois Attorney Kwame Raoul supported the governor's appeal to the state supreme court, citing "significant legal errors" by two lower courts that ruled against the governor. 

A Republican running for attorney general wants the issue to be dropped.

"Right now is the time for the governor to move on and really tackle the very important issues that are facing this state, such as crime, such as corruption and the high taxes that we are all facing," said Steve Kim, candidate for Illinois Attorney General.

But Democrats continue to insist that facemasks provide protection against the pandemic, and that it's premature to drop the mandate for schools.

Court dismisses Pritzker's appeal to reinforce mask mandate in Illinois schools

On Friday morning, many families across the state woke up to the news that depending on the district, students will no longer be required to wear a mask in classrooms, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal to bring it back.

Incumbent AG Raoul wrote, "the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the attorney general is committed to defending the governor’s actions to mitigate the spread of a virus that has resulted in more than 32,000 deaths in Illinois alone, and to protecting the health and safety of all Illinois residents."

A spokeswoman for Pritzker said he's appealing to the supreme court because, "The governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision and concerned for the health of those in schools – particularly vulnerable children and adults – and the ability to continue in-person learning."

Local school districts are allowed to implement their own mask mandates, and CPS is doing just that.
 