‘Right to die’ bill passed by Illinois lawmakers, awaits Pritzker’s signature

The Brief Illinois state lawmakers passed a bill to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives with medical assistance. Some refer to the issue as a "right to die." The right applies only to patients who have been deemed mentally capable and who have been given a prognosis of less than six months to live.



What we know:

The General Assembly approved Senate Bill 1950, also known as Deb’s Law, sending it to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for his signature to become law.

If enacted, the bill would allow terminally ill patients who are mentally capable and have a prognosis of six months or less to live to receive prescription medication that would end their lives, according to the ACLU of Illinois, which pushed for the legislation.

The bill is named for Debra Robertson, a Lombard woman who has terminal cancer and has advocated for a right to die on her own terms for years.

State Sen. Linda Holmes (D-Aurora) said there has been an outcry among some who have wanted such an option for patients suffering because of their illness.

"I lost both of my parents to terminal cancers, and can’t forget the helpless feeling of being unable to relieve their suffering," said Holmes in a statement. "This measure is about allowing qualified, terminally ill patients an option to consider ending their pain and distress."

Holmes said the bill includes measures to ensure patients are not at risk of "potential coercion" by anyone who may want to take advantage of them. Patients would have to be assessed by physicians and mental health professionals to make sure that they are "of sound mind." Only the patient themself would be able to request medication.

No physician, health care provider, or pharmacist would be required to participate in the law, according to Holmes' office.

With Pritzker’s signature, Illinois would join 11 other states and the District of Columbia to legally allow an end-of-life option for sick patients, according to the ACLU.

What's next:

A spokesperson for Pritzker's office did not immediately return a request for comment on whether the governor would sign the bill.

The bill would become law nine months after Pritzker signs it.