Illinois woman with terminal illness fights for legal right to die

The Brief Debra Robertson, a Lombard woman with terminal cancer, has been advocating for the right to die with dignity. The Illinois General Assembly failed to legalize medical aid in dying during its spring session. Supporters say the bill would provide terminal patients with end-of-life options, while skeptics argue it could allow doctors to violate their oath to "do no harm."



Lombard resident Debra Robertson has been fighting for the right to die on her own terms for the last three years.

She's been advocating for a bill that was considered but ultimately not passed by state lawmakers, to allow her the option to stop her suffering.

‘I’m already dying'

The backstory:

Robertson said she understands why that might be controversial, but she has one request: don't call it suicide.

"I get very upset when people talk about this being assisted suicide," Robertson told FOX 32 Chicago. "I'm already dying. I want to die with dignity and I wanna die the way I wanna die."

Robertson was diagnosed with an aggressive rare form of cancer in 2022, called neuro-endocrine carcinoma. She was given six months to live.

"I think I was just in denial for a while because I couldn’t believe that’s where I was at, because the doctor said I was gonna die," she said.

Three years and four debilitating rounds of treatment later, Robertson said she's out of options and fears she will suffer if not given the option to die via medication.

"I know that my death is going to be painful based on the type of cancer I have," she said.

Robertson said she's already expressed her wishes to her two children and grandchildren, and they've come to accept her decision.

"At first they struggled because they said, ‘Granny are you gonna die now? Are you gonna die today?’" Robertson said. "And I said no and I explain to them about what medical aid in dying is and what it means to me and other people, and now they're very supportive of it. They have some sort of a peace."

Stalled legislation

Big picture view:

Illinois would become the 11th state in the nation to legalize medical aid in dying if the legislation passes.

Last month it stalled in the Senate, after some Democrats joined all Republicans in opposition. The sponsor, State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston), said the debate was passionate, and lawmakers simply ran out of time.

"These complex pieces of legislation need time to make sure we get them right," Gabel said.

Under the bill, a patient would need to be diagnosed with a terminal illness and given six months or less to live. They must be evaluated for mental health concerns and get verbal and written approval from two physicians, five days apart. And doctors who prescribe would be immune from any prosecution, unless they coerce a patient, in which case, they would face felony charges.

Gabel said the bill is simply about giving terminal patients end-of-life options.

"Just because you ask for the medicine doesn’t mean you have to take it – 38% don’t take it. What they tell me is it gives them peace of mind knowing they can," Gabel said.

Downstate Republican Rep. Bill Hauter is also a physician. He said the medical community is split, but believes the bill would allow doctors to violate their Hippocratic oaths that state "first do no harm."

"Medicine is a field of healing, taking care of patients and comforting them and trying to solve their issues and not to partake in the act of suicide," Hauter said.

Gabel said she believes lawmakers will have the votes to pass the bill next year.

Robertson realizes she might not be around to see it, but said she hopes to pave the way for others that are suffering.

"I'm dying and I don't have any control over it. The only thing I could have control over is how I die if this was passed," she said.

A representative from the Illinois State Medical Association said the organization took an official position to support the bill, but that they "remain a house divided," with physicians advocating passionately on both sides of the issue.