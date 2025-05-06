Illinois robbery suspect fatally stabbed in what police call self-defense

The Brief A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a robbery attempt in Waukegan. Police say the stabbing victim was trying to rob two men who thought they were buying a motorcycle. Authorities ruled the stabbing self-defense; no charges have been filed.



A man who tried to rob two people during a fake motorcycle sale was fatally stabbed in Waukegan on Sunday night in what police say was an act of self-defense.

What we know:

Waukegan police responded to the area of Adelphi and Harrison around 9:55 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

There, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds and performed CPR until fire crews arrived. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Adam Hoth of Grayslake. An autopsy confirmed he died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery gone wrong.

Two men had gone to the neighborhood to meet someone about buying a motorcycle they’d been negotiating for over social media. When they arrived at the given address, the residents there said they had no idea what the men were talking about.

As the two men walked back to their car, police say they were confronted by two people, including Hoth, who tried to rob them. Witnesses told police Hoth threatened them with a brick, broke their car window, and tried to steal the money they had brought for the motorcycle deal.

A fight broke out between Hoth and one of the men, during which Hoth was stabbed.

What's next:

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office determined the stabbing was self-defense. No charges have been filed against the man who used the knife.

Police say additional charges related to the robbery attempt are expected as the investigation continues.