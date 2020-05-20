Illinois seeing decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, people in ICU and on ventilators: IDPH

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials announced good news Wednesday regarding the state's battle against COVID-19.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state is seeing a decrease in the numbers of people hospitalized, people in the Intensive Care Unit, and people on ventilators associated with the virus.

"This is the lowest numbers since we were capuiting these numbers that we have had for COVID patients in the hospital," Dr. Ezike said.

Illinois health officials also announced 2,388 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 100,418.

There were also another 147 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 4,525.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed more than 21,000 virus tests. In total, the state has administered more than 642,713 tests.

Advertisement

The virus has been reported in at least 100 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Last week, Governor Pritzker announced the virus positivity rate in Illinois continues to decline, as the state is on track to begin Phase 3 of its reopening plan by May 31.

Governor Pritkzer's five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

RELATED: 'Restore Illinois': Pritzker reveals 5-phase plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE