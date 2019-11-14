Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he will retire in January

article

Long-time Illinois Senate President John Cullerton announced Thursday he plans to retire.

Cullerton said he plans to leave in January, which is in the middle of his term. A spokesperson told FOX 32 that Cullerton and his wife have been thinking about this for some time.

Cullerton has been representing the 6th District since 1991 and has been senate president since 2009. His retirement comes after federal agents arrested his distant cousin, state senator Tom Cullerton earlier this fall.

Tom Cullerton faces corruption charges related to an alleged no-show job with the Teamsters Union.