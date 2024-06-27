Massive sinkhole opens at soccer field in downstate Illinois

A park in Alton, Illinois, closed on Wednesday after a giant sinkhole opened up in the middle of a soccer field.

Footage captured by 618 Drone Service shows the large hole, estimated to be around 100 feet wide in the turf at Gordon Moore Park.

The sinkhole, which formed at around 10 am on Wednesday, was the result of a mine collapsing, local media reported.

"The New Frontier Materials underground mine in Alton, IL today experienced a surface subsidence and opened a sink hole at Gordon Moore City Park," a spokesperson from the mine said.

Nobody was on the field at the time of the collapse or hurt, Alton Mayor David Goins told local media.

All scheduled events at the park were cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday as investigations continued.