SNAP benefits won’t reach 1.9M Illinoisans for ‘days or weeks,’ officials say

Despite the Trump administration’s decision to partially fund SNAP food assistance this month, the nearly 2 million Illinois residents who benefit from the program will still have to wait "days or weeks" to receive the funds, according to a state agency.

What we know:

Last week, the administration was ordered by two federal judges to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after it said benefits would not be paid out in November due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Then, on Monday, the administration said it would only partially fund SNAP, although it wasn’t clear how beneficiaries would receive of the money for this month.

The decision to partially fund SNAP benefits will "make it significantly more complicated for states to issue the funds, which will delay November SNAP benefits to households by days or weeks," according to a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Human Services.

IDHS is the state agency that administers SNAP funds. The agency has been posting updates for customers on its website since the Trump administration informed states of its intent not to fund the program in November.

State officials said leftover benefits issued in previous months can still be used to purchase food.

Local perspective:

In Illinois, about 1.9 million people rely on the federal program to buy food.

The program is entirely funded by federal dollars and states only distribute the money to beneficiaries. In Illinois, the state administers more than $350 million in SNAP benefits each month, according to the IDHS.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order to direct $20 million toward food banks to "mitigate the harmful policies and actions taken by the Trump administration," according to his office.

Multiple local restaurants are also trying to alleviate the extra demand by giving free and discounted meals to those who rely on SNAP for food.

Go to the IDHS website, where there is a SNAP Federal Impact Center for further updates on SNAP benefits.