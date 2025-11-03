Here’s where SNAP recipients can find free, discounted meals in the Chicago area

The Brief Several Chicago-area restaurants are offering free or discounted meals to help residents affected by the pause in SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown. Food aid remains on hold for nearly 2 million Illinoisans, though benefits from prior months can still be used, according to state officials. Local food banks, including the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Northern Illinois Food Bank, are also providing groceries and resources for those in need.



Several Chicago-area restaurants are offering free or discounted meals to help residents affected by the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown.

What we know:

Despite two court orders directing the Trump administration to release November SNAP funds, aid remains on hold for nearly 2 million Illinois residents.

SNAP benefits help millions of Americans buy groceries each month. State officials say benefits from previous months can still be used.

Shared below are local restaurants that will offer free or discounted meals for anyone in need:

CheSa's Bistro and Bar

Located at 3235 W. Addison Street. Free meals will be provided Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. Learn more here.

GoPuff

SNAP recipients can receive $50 off for SNAP-eligible grocery items and free delivery. Learn more here.

Kale My Name

Located at 3300 W Montrose Avenue. Free meals will be available to anyone in need from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more here.

Manny's Delicatessen

Located at 1141 S. Jefferson Street. Free meals will be available every day to the first 300 SNAP recipients all week. Learn more here.

October Cafe

Located at 6046 N. Avondale Ave. Free meals will be provided from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for SNAP recipients through the month of November. Learn more here.

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

Located at 2451 N Milwaukee Avenue. SNAP recipients can receive a free kids cheese pizza for children. Furloughed employees can access their Monday special any time of the week, day or night. Learn more here.

Penelope's Vegan Taqueria

Located at 1165 W 18th Street. Meal tickets have been posted in most corners of 18th Street. Free meals will be provided to children and pregnant women until SNAP and WIC benefits are restored. Learn more here.

The StopAlong

Located at 1812 N Milwaukee Avenue. SNAP recipients can receive a free 16" pizza with SNAP card and ID through Nov. 16. Learn more here.

Wooden Paddle

Located at 212 Stephen Street in Lemont and 23 Calendar Avenue in La Grange. Free lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. all through November. Learn more here.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Food pantries:

Several food banks are also helping SNAP recipients.

Residents of Cook County can visit the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s website and click on the "Find Food" page.

Those in Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago counties can visit the Northern Illinois Foodbank’s website and click "Get Groceries" for assistance.

Residents can also frequently check the Illinois Department of Human Services website for updates and enroll in IDHS text messages by calling 1-800-843-6154.

What's next:

The government shutdown, which began Oct. 1, continues with no clear end in sight.

For the latest updates on SNAP benefits in Illinois, follow this link.