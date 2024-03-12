Lockdown lifted at Illinois State Capitol after potential threat

The Illinois State Capitol Building was put on a brief lockdown due to a potential threat Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois Secretary of State Alex Giannoulias posted on X, formerly Twitter, that there is a shelter-in-place in effect.

"The Illinois Secretary of State Police received notice of a threat involving the Illinois Capitol Building. Out of an abundance of caution, the Illinois Secretary of State Police issued a lockdown order and are currently conducting a sweep of the building," Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias issued the alert about the lockdown at 2:16 p.m. and police were sweeping the building out of caution.

@BlueRoomStream, the company that provides live broadcasting of events at the Illinois State Capitol, confirmed the lockdown with a video.

Just after 3 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and the all-clear was given.