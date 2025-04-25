Illinois State Police arrest 3 Chicago men in deadly I-94 shootings

article

The Brief Illinois State Police arrested three men in connection with deadly shootings on I-94. One shooting happened in 2022, the other in 2024. All three suspects face first-degree murder charges and remain in custody.



Illinois State Police say three men from Chicago have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with two separate expressway shootings on the city’s South Side.

The backstory:

The first shooting happened May 21, 2022, around 8:10 p.m. on the northbound exit ramp of I-94 at 47th Street. Officers responded to find 27-year-old Darren Jackson had been shot. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, state police identified 33-year-old Demario Bass as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, by members of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. A day later, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a charge of first-degree murder. Bass remains in custody pending a court appearance.

The second shooting happened more recently, on July 11, 2024, just after 5 p.m. near 75th Street on northbound I-94. A passenger in a vehicle was shot and later died at a hospital.

After months of investigating, police identified two suspects: 30-year-old Demetrius Shields and 25-year-old Tyler Perkins. Shields was arrested on April 11. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Perkins was arrested a day later in Houston, Texas, and later extradited back to Illinois. His charges were approved on Thursday and mirror those filed against Shields.

All three men are currently being held.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t said what led up to either shooting.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and ISP has not provided further details.