Illinois State Police targets Chicago expressways most affected by gun violence

In an effort to crack down on crime, Illinois State Police recently flooded the two Chicago expressways most affected by gun violence.

Between June 21st and the 25th, ISP troopers conducted enforcement details on the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways, where they initiated 89 traffic stops, arrested nine suspects, criminally charged 17 people, and recovered four stolen vehicles and two firearms.

The enforcement was called "Operation Safe Drive."

In one incident, police say troopers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle on the Dan Ryan when the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. They chased the suspect into Ford County where the person abandoned the vehicle and ran off into a cornfield. Troopers eventually found and arrested the suspect who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and criminal trespass to private property.

During this same time period, Illinois State Police was conducting enforcement details in Grundy County, where troopers arrested three people, recovered a stolen vehicle, and seized a large sum of cash during a traffic stop.