Illinois State Police K9 dies from medical complications

article

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of K9 Hank, who passed away on Monday at the age of 11 due to medical complications from a brief terminal illness.

Hank served alongside his handler, Trooper Zach McNelly.

ISP described Hank as not only a valuable partner to McNelly but also a beloved member of the Illinois State Police family.

"Together, they worked tirelessly as a team in Troop 8 to protect and serve the citizens of Illinois, forging a bond of trust and teamwork that will be remembered by all who knew them," ISP said in a post on Facebook.

Hank graduated with Canine Class 71 in 2015 and remained an active member of the ISP canine unit until he died.

Recently, Hank served as a role model, helping to train new dogs and handlers at the ISP Canine Training Facility in Pawnee, Ill.