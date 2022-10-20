Illinois State Police report dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings

There has been a dramatic decrease in Chicago area expressway shootings.

Illinois State Police say shootings on Chicago area expressways are down a stunning 42-percent compared to this time last year.

Expressway homicides are down more than 80 percent.

Double the number of guns have been seized, and criminal arrests on the highways and number of stolen vehicles recovered have nearly tripled.

"A lot of the cases we've seen this year do have other variables to them, but again we have seen increases in some other road rage related incidents, so we would always remind people to alleviate those situations the best that they can when traveling the interstates," said ISP Captain David Keltner.

Illinois State Police say in the past year, they have redirected more than 100 state troopers to the Chicago area, and are using license plate readers and intense air operations to track down criminals.