Illinois State Police say new federal funds will make roads safer

Illinois State Police (ISP) say new funds from the "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law" will make our roads safer and keep more drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.

On Monday, the police force and community stakeholders discussed the funding at an event in downtown Chicago.

Updates to the legislation include anti-drunk driving technology, as well as money for more safety measures and research.

"Anybody who knows history, there was a lot of resistance to seat belts, there was a lot of resistance even to airbags because of cost … but the cost cannot be underestimated when you're talking about the impact to human life," said Brendan Kelly, Director of ISP.

In 2021, there were more than 1300 deaths as a result of drunk or distracted driving — a 15-percent increase compared to 2020.