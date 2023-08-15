Illinois State Police emphasize school bus, pedestrian safety

As several suburban school districts have already resumed classes, the Illinois State Police are issuing a warning to drivers regarding school bus and pedestrian safety.

According to state troopers, in the year 2021 alone, over 100 individuals lost their lives in accidents involving school buses across the United States.

Illinois is among the 23 states where the use of bus stop-arm cameras is authorized. These cameras are monitored by both school districts and local authorities, who are empowered to issue tickets for unlawfully passing school buses. The fine for such an offense is approximately $300.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise patience, particularly as more students are walking, biking, and using buses for their school commutes.