Illinois State Police trooper accused of sexually assaulting woman in Tinley Park

The Brief An Illinois State Police trooper has been charged with felony criminal sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in Tinley Park in August 2025. Authorities allege Douglass Lee incapacitated a woman, took her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her without her consent. Investigators said his DNA was found on her clothing. Lee has been placed on administrative leave without pay, is due in court Tuesday and remains under an internal ISP investigation.



An Illinois State Police trooper has been charged with felony criminal sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident in Tinley Park last year, authorities said.

Illinois State Police trooper charged

The backstory:

Douglass Lee, 54, is charged with felony criminal sexual assault involving a victim who was unable to give knowing consent, according to Tinley Park police.

Police said the charge stems from an alleged incident during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2025.

Authorities allege Lee met a woman at a downtown Tinley Park establishment, incapacitated her, took her to a hotel and sexually assaulted her without her consent.

Pictured is Douglass Lee, 54. (Tinley Park )

According to court documents, the woman worked at Durbin's, a pizza restaurant in downtown Tinley Park. After finishing her shift, she went to JW Hollstein's, where she ordered a drink. She told investigators that was the last thing she remembered before waking up the next morning in her car, partially clothed, according to court records.

Investigators said forensic testing found Lee's DNA on the woman's clothing.

Tinley Park detectives investigated the case and presented evidence to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office Felony Review Unit, which approved the felony charge, police said.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said Lee has been employed by the agency since January 2004 and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Illinois State Police said it is also conducting an internal investigation.