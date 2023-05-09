Illinois State Police trooper wounded, man dead after exchange of gunfire on I-64

An Illinois State Police trooper was wounded and a man is dead after an exchange of gunfire in Mount Vernon Tuesday morning.

At about 3 a.m., an Illinois State Police trooper stopped to assist a stranded motorist on the right shoulder of Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 72.

The trooper encountered a 23-year-old man from Albuquerque, New Mexico and a female passenger in the vehicle upon arrival.

A second trooper arrived a short time later and while at the scene, an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between the 23-year-old man and a responding trooper.

The officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot and is being treated at a regional hospital, ISP said.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other trooper and female passenger were uninjured.

All lanes of I-64 eastbound were closed until 8:53 a.m.

Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.