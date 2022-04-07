Illinois State Police video shows murder suspect being shot by officer after chase

Illinois State Police released dashcam video Thursday that shows a murder suspect being shot by an officer last weekend near downstate Pana.

On April 2, police were pursuing the driver of a vehicle who was wanted in connection for the murder of two women in Collinsville, Illinois.

Video shows officers chasing the male suspect who was driving a white truck. Eventually, the vehicle comes to a stop and the driver exits the vehicle allegedly armed with a weapon. He pointed the gun at officers before police opened fire, police said.

WARNING: Video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

It is not known how many times the suspect was shot or how many shots were fired by police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.