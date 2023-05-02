Illinois State Trooper injured in crash on I-57 in Cook County

An Illinois State Trooper was injured when his squad car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 57 in Cook County Tuesday morning.

The trooper was sitting in his car in the center turn around about 8:23 a.m. on southbound I-57 near 175th Street, according to a statement from state police.

Another vehicle struck the trooper's squad car in the side, police said.

Both the trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately available.