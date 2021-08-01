Illinois State Trooper struck by vehicle in Cook County

An Illinois State Trooper was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, making this the tenth trooper to sustain an injury from a Scott's Law-related crash this year.

At about 11:54 p.m., an ISP marked squad car occupied with three troopers was stationary with emergency lights on Interstate 94 southbound near 59th Street in Cook County.

During the traffic stop, a three-vehicle property damage crash occurred in the lanes of traffic nearby, causing all traffic to stop, ISP officials said.

The troopers exited the squad car to assist with the crash and relocate the vehicles to the right shoulder.

As a trooper was assisting with traffic control, a red Ford traveling southbound failed to yield, and the left driver's side rear view mirror of the vehicle struck the left shoulder and upper arm of the trooper.

The trooper was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford, Alcantar A. Castellanos, 33, of Chicago, stopped at the scene and has been charged with a violation of Scott's Law, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

So far in 2021, there have been 17 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and 10 Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes, authorities said.

"We are halfway through 2021 and we have nearly doubled the number of squad car crashes and personnel injuries related to Scott’s Law violations, compared to this time last year. It is very important that drivers are aware of the dangers faced by our Troopers and continue to make responsible choices when behind the wheel," stated ISP Director Brendan Kelly. "Scott’s Law crashes and driving while under the influence, are callous crimes and both totally preventable, so we will continue to enforce for the safety and well-being of all of our citizens."