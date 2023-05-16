Illinois Supreme Court deliberates constitutionality of state's assault weapons ban

The Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case over Illinois' assault weapons ban.

The law took effect in January but has been tied up in litigation on several levels.

This particular case is a state appeal of a Macon County judge's ruling that parts of the gun control law are unconstitutional.

Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur led the group of plaintiffs.

Illinois' assault weapons ban was enacted in response to last year's deadly shooting at a Highland Park parade.

The ban prohibits the manufacture, distribution and possession of more than 190 types of assault rifles.

The state supreme court did not make any decisions Tuesday.