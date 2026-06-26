Illinois teacher faces federal child pornography charge after Mexico trip: prosecutors

The Brief An Illinois high school teacher, Thomas Neal, was charged with transporting child sexual abuse material after authorities allegedly found illicit files on his phone during a trip to Mexico. Mexican officials detained Neal, seized his electronic devices, and returned him to the U.S., where investigators say they found hundreds of illicit files. Neal faces up to 20 years in federal prison and remains in custody pending a June 29 hearing.



An Illinois high school teacher has been charged with possessing child pornography on a flight from Chicago to Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas Neal, 42, had images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone when he flew from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 17.

When he arrived in Mexico, Neal was selected for secondary screening by border authorities when they allegedly saw child pornography images on his phone. Authorities confiscated his phone and luggage, including two laptops and six electronic storage devices. Neal was placed on a flight to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, according to the complaint.

Homeland Security Investigations agents reportedly found hundreds of files of child pornography on Neal's phone. Neal is currently a high school teacher in Illinois, according to the complaint.

Neal has been charged with one count of transportation of child pornography, which has a minimum sentence of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

What's next:

Neal's next hearing is scheduled for June 29. He will remain in federal custody until then.