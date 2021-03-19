Illinois to expand vaccine eligibility to include additional essential workers starting March 22

Illinois will expand vaccine eligibility to include additional essential workers starting March 22.

The Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement Friday as the state reached 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day.

Weekly shipments of vaccine are projected to surpass one million doses in April.

Higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22. Beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible for vaccination.

"Before Illinois expands eligibility to all residents 16 years and older on April 12, I’m proud to announce expanded eligibility for additional groups of more vulnerable populations. With weekly shipments to Illinois surpassing one million doses in April, we are on track to save lives and bring this pandemic to an end," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to Illinois in December and included roughly 109,000 doses. That figure has grown to more than 800,000 the week of March 15 and is projected to surpass one million doses per week in April.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, click here.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you, visit the coronavirus.illinois.gov website for vaccination locations.

Individuals who do not have access to online services or need assistance navigating online services to make an appointment can call the Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 833-621-1284.