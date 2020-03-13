Illinois Tollway switches to all-electronic tolling to prevent spread of coronavirus

article

The Illinois Tollway will implement all-electronic tolling temporarily as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

All toll roads will remain open to traffic, but toll collection will be handled entirely via I-Pass, E-ZPass and through the tollway’s online payment portal at www.illinoistollway.com, Illinois Tollway officials said in a statement.

Over the next 24 hours, toll booths at mainline toll plazas will be taken offline and automatic toll payment machines at ramp and plazas will be deactivated, officials said. Maintenance staff, incident management personnel and HELP truck drivers will remain on duty.

“At all points on our system, all customers should be advised to keep moving and not stop at toll plazas,” Executive Director José Alvarez said.

Grace periods will be extended and violations will be held through the duration of service interruptions, officials said.

