Here are Illinois' top 10 elementary schools, according to new report

By Jenna Carroll
Published  November 18, 2024 11:42am CST
CHICAGO - If you’ve ever wondered which elementary schools in Illinois are leading the pack, a new report from U.S. News & World Report has the answers. 

The rankings go beyond test scores. While academic performance in math and reading played a big role, the study also considered socioeconomic factors to provide a more balanced picture. 

In total, U.S. News analyzed 105,093 pre-K, elementary and middle schools across the country. 

Each Illinois school received a score between 0 and 100, showing how it performed compared to others statewide.

To put that into perspective: if a school scored 55.00, it means it outperformed 55% of schools in Illinois but still fell behind 45%.

The Top 10 Elementary Schools in Illinois

So, which schools came out on top? Here’s a look at Illinois’ top 10 elementary schools according to the report:

  1. Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago (CPS)
  2. Oak Elementary School - Hinsdale, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181)
  3. Meadow Glens Elementary School - Naperville, IL (Naperville Community United School District 203)
  4. Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago, IL (CPS)
  5. Brook Forest Elementary School - Oak Brook (Butler Sd 53)
  6. Elm Elementary School - Burr Ridge, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181)
  7. Forest Hills Elementary School - Western Springs (Western Springs Sd 101)
  8. The Lane Elementary School - Hinsdale, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181)
  9. Eisenhower Academy - Joliet, IL (Joliet PSD 86)
  10. Thurgood Marshall Elementary - Rockford, IL (Rockford School District 205)

For the full list of top elementary schools in Illinois, click here. 