Here are Illinois' top 10 elementary schools, according to new report

If you’ve ever wondered which elementary schools in Illinois are leading the pack, a new report from U.S. News & World Report has the answers.

The rankings go beyond test scores. While academic performance in math and reading played a big role, the study also considered socioeconomic factors to provide a more balanced picture.

In total, U.S. News analyzed 105,093 pre-K, elementary and middle schools across the country.

Each Illinois school received a score between 0 and 100, showing how it performed compared to others statewide.

To put that into perspective: if a school scored 55.00, it means it outperformed 55% of schools in Illinois but still fell behind 45%.

The Top 10 Elementary Schools in Illinois

So, which schools came out on top? Here’s a look at Illinois’ top 10 elementary schools according to the report:

Edison Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago (CPS) Oak Elementary School - Hinsdale, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181) Meadow Glens Elementary School - Naperville, IL (Naperville Community United School District 203) Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center - Chicago, IL (CPS) Brook Forest Elementary School - Oak Brook (Butler Sd 53) Elm Elementary School - Burr Ridge, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181) Forest Hills Elementary School - Western Springs (Western Springs Sd 101) The Lane Elementary School - Hinsdale, IL (Hinsdale CCSD 181) Eisenhower Academy - Joliet, IL (Joliet PSD 86) Thurgood Marshall Elementary - Rockford, IL (Rockford School District 205)

For the full list of top elementary schools in Illinois, click here.