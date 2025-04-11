Expand / Collapse search

Three drivers hurt in I-80 crash involving Illinois State Police squad car

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 11, 2025 10:36am CDT
The Brief

    • A three-vehicle crash happened Friday morning on I-80 near Morris, Illinois.
    • An Illinois State Police squad car was hit while stationary in the median.
    • All three drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MORRIS, Ill. - A three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Morris sent three drivers to the hospital with minor injuries and briefly closed some lanes.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 109, near Morris in Grundy County, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers said the driver of a passenger car hit the back of a semi-truck before veering into the median and striking an Illinois State Police squad car that was parked in the turn-around.

All three drivers—including the state trooper—were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, ISP said.

The eastbound lanes were shut down but reopened by 8:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet offered a reason as to why the passenger car struck the truck. ISP said the investigation is still in its early stages.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.

