Illinois unveils new EV charging stations to accelerate electric vehicle adoption

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made an appearance in Libertyville on Friday to introduce a new electric vehicle charging infrastructure that aims to support the state's EV adoption goals.

The event marked the launch of new, state-of-the-art EV chargers manufactured by "EVBox." These charging stations, built in Illinois, offer the unique capability to simultaneously charge two electric vehicles.

The innovation is expected to significantly reduce wait times at charging stations, making EVs more accessible and convenient for Illinois residents.

Gov. Pritzker commended "EVBox" for their contribution to the state's sustainable transportation efforts and stated that these advanced chargers are a vital step in the state's ambitious plan to have one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

"The fact that you’re playing such a leading role nationwide in helping us to grow our EV infrastructure for charging, well it means that Illinois is a leader," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also reported that in the past 10 months, Illinois has observed a remarkable 44 percent increase in the number of electric vehicles traversing its roads.