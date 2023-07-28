Pritzker bans indoor vape, e-cigarette use in public spaces

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday banning indoor e-cigarette or vape use in public spaces.

"Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts," said Governor JB Pritzker.

The bill adds electronic smoking devices to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which banned smoking in most public spaces in the state.

The act was amended to ban electronic smoking devices in any place where smoking is already prohibited.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Pritzker says vapes, just like cigarettes, contain nicotine and other aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time.

The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.