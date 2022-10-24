Expand / Collapse search

Illinois Veterans' Home in LaSalle reports another COVID-19 outbreak

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois reports another COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle home

LaSALLE, Ill. - The state-run veterans' home in LaSalle where 36 residents died during a coronavirus outbreak two years ago is experiencing another surge. 

Currently, officials say 23 staff members and 42 residents at the 190-bed home tested positive for the virus — this is according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs. 

Officials say none of the cases were reported to require hospitalization, with most residents experiencing "cold-like symptoms."