Illinois Veterans' Home in LaSalle reports another COVID-19 outbreak

The state-run veterans' home in LaSalle where 36 residents died during a coronavirus outbreak two years ago is experiencing another surge.

Currently, officials say 23 staff members and 42 residents at the 190-bed home tested positive for the virus — this is according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs.

Officials say none of the cases were reported to require hospitalization, with most residents experiencing "cold-like symptoms."