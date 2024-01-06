Illinois woman killed in crash on I-55 in Grundy County

Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-55 on Friday night just outside the Chicago area in Grundy County.

A woman from Bloomington was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 231.

ISP and area fire departments were on the scene of an earlier crash, putting out a semi on fire in the northbound lanes when the second collision happened.

Traffic in the southbound lanes had begun to slow, and a vehicle was hit by a semi from behind, causing it to strike the car in front of it.

The driver of the vehicle rear-ended by the semi was killed. She was identified by the Grundy County Coroner as 53-year-old Dawn M. Hall.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and ISP. An autopsy was scheduled for later today.