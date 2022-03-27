Expand / Collapse search

Illinois woman killed in freak accident at tourist site at Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico

By AP Reporter
Published 
New Mexico
Associated Press
article

Talus Houses, Cavate Alcove and Ladder, Anasazi Ancestral Puebloan Cliff Dwelling, Bandelier National Monument, Frijoles Canyon, Pajarito Plateau, Los Alamos, New Mexico. (Photo by: Ron Reznick/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. - Officials are assessing the area of Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico where an Illinois woman was killed when struck by a falling rock while climbing a ladder to reach a canyon alcove. 

Monument officials said 54-year-old Brenda Holzer of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing the second of four ladders to reach the Alcove House. 

A Bandelier spokesperson said here was no evidence the falling rock was caused by another person and that the Alcove House hadn't experienced a similar incident in recent history. 

The spokesperson said officials were "assessing and investigating the entire Alcove House area."

