Illinois woman sentenced to 18 months for acquiring firearms, transferring them to known felons

A Rockford woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison Monday for straw purchasing firearms.

On May 18, 30-year-old Kiana Martin pleaded guilty to misrepresenting to firearms dealers that she was the transferee or buyer of firearms, when she in fact was not, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Martin said that on multiple dates she made false statements to firearms dealers while acquiring firearms.

She then said she transferred those firearms to known felons — who could not legally purchase them.