Illinois World War II veteran celebrates 98th birthday by skydiving out of C-47 aircraft
AUBURN, Ill. - An Illinois man who served as a World War II paratrooper got the chance to celebrate his 98th birthday in a very cool way.
Vince Speranza did a tandem skydive, jumping out of a World War II C-47 aircraft.
The plane was actually used in the D-Day invasion at Normandy.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
He also got a fireworks show in his honor to celebrate his big day.
The event was hosted by a foundation dedicated to increasing awareness about the role of paratroopers from World War II onward.
Speranza lives in downstate Auburn.