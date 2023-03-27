Illinois World War II veteran celebrates 98th birthday by skydiving out of C-47 aircraft

An Illinois man who served as a World War II paratrooper got the chance to celebrate his 98th birthday in a very cool way.

Vince Speranza did a tandem skydive, jumping out of a World War II C-47 aircraft.

The plane was actually used in the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

He also got a fireworks show in his honor to celebrate his big day.

The event was hosted by a foundation dedicated to increasing awareness about the role of paratroopers from World War II onward.

Speranza lives in downstate Auburn.