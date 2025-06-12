Immigrant groups raise alarm over reported ICE presence in Chicago

Immigrant support groups are calling on the public to stand up for their vulnerable neighbors.

During a Thursday news conference, the groups got an alert and made this announcement.

"We are receiving notification that ICE is downtown. They were just 30 minutes ago at the Amtrak Station," said Antonio Gutierrez of Organized Communities Against Deportations.

FOX 32 cameras observed Department of Homeland Security officers in Union Station, which is not considered unusual. But a lot of people are on alert these days.

Federal officials told Chicago leaders that ICE raids will be ramped up in Chicago and other Democrat-led cities. They reportedly will target workplaces.

"Workers are not backing down. They are organizing in workplaces and communities because they know that no one else is going to protect them unless they fight together," said Marcos Ceniceros of Warehouse Workers for Justice.

Organized Communities Against Deportations is tracking a mother of three who was taken into custody at the Homeland Security check-in facility in the South Loop. She’s believed to be housed in a Kentucky jail.

"There is no beds. People are sleeping on concrete floors. Last Sunday, one mattress was given to a group of 20 mothers to share," Ceniceros said.

He added there are no blankets or hygiene products.

Leaders for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights say ICE actions are impacting more communities. They invite the public to join and march with them.